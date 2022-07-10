Falcão pronounces after subpoena from Luva de Pedreiro: ‘Let the boy live’

THE mason’s glove subpoena rocked this Saturday morning. After the episode, Falcão published a video on social media and lamented the embarrassment that the influencer experienced at the airport.

– Speak up, people. I wake up to the news of a court summons in Rio de Janeiro, in front of everyone. A boy (Luva) who went to Morocco to fulfill an agenda that had been made by former businessmen. He cares about fulfilling what was done and so are we – Falcão said in Instagram stories.

– Using this flight and arrival information in Rio for a court summons in front of everyone, embarrassing the boy, is totally inexplicable. No need to embarrass and use the boy’s psychology. Let the boy live – he added.

The influencer was returning from a business trip he had taken to Morocco, Africa. The subpoena took Luva and many fans by surprise. The episode has garnered a lot of backlash on social media.

Falcão is considered one of the greatest futsal players of all time. After the recent controversies between Luva and businessman Allan Jesus, the star began to manage the influencer’s career. The partnership between the two is still in its infancy, but promises to yield great projects for the future.