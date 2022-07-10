Father of Brazilian in ‘Big Brother’ in the United States reacts to controversy over skin color: ‘I am black in body and soul’ | Santos and Region

The father of digital influencer Indy Santos, the only Brazilian in this edition of Big Brother in the United States, rebutted questions about the color of his skin and says he is “black with pride”. The discussion began on Twitter after the participant spoke about the family on the show. Indy mentioned that her father was black and, soon after, some netizens rescued photos of her with her parents to reject the participant’s statement.

“I am black in body and soul”, said the trader Norvam Aparecido dos Santos, 54 years old, this Saturday (9). Through the social network, dozens of people reacted to the influencer’s comment on the first day of the reality show, which began last Thursday (7).

Norvam Aparecido added that the color of his skin is a source of pride for Indy. “My daughter always says that one of the best things she has about her father is his black roots.”

The trader’s wife and mother of Indy Santos, Jovanilda Rios da Silva, 52, said that racial discrimination is not part of her daughter’s behavior. “To her, everyone is a human being. She adores anyone regardless of race, ethnicity or color. They thought she should have said something else, but white he is not.”

At the request of g1, the lawyer, professor, Black Movement activist and Educafro coordinator, Júlio Evangelista dos Santos Júnior, commented on the situation. According to him, the concept of negro and preto in Brazil is different in the United States.

“There [nos EUA]has a criterion for [confirmar] who is black and who is not, which is the criterion of the drop of blood. If you have a drop of black blood, you are considered black. Whereas, in Brazil, the population is mixed. We have five categories of race or color [branca, preta, parda, indígena ou amarela], which are those that the IBGE uses in the sense. Two of them characterize who is black in Brazil, who declares himself black and who declares himself brown”.

Júlio Evangelista pointed out that the participation of a Brazilian, born in Santos, in Big Brother in the United States, tends to shed light on the topic and broaden the debate on the differences in concepts, even more than the subject has already reverberated on social networks.

He reinforces, however, that regardless of conceptsthere is a preponderant factor that must be respected: “I believe that, anywhere in the world, freedom is a right. The person has the right to declare yourself and say your color”.

Through a note, the influencer’s press office points out the cultural difference between countries. “In the United States, the racial issue is very delicate, it is not like Brazil where we have a lot of mixture of races. There is not much knowledge about Latinos who are also Afro-descendants. with all our mixing, the people at Twitter ended up not understanding much”.

‘Santista by birth and fans’, described the mother about her daughter who was born in Morro do Pacheco, in the Valongo neighborhood, in Santos, on the coast of São Paulo. Indy is a journalist, commissioner and digital influencer.

The mother said that her daughter worked as a journalist in Brazil, but, as the station had a cut in employees, she was fired. “She was unhappy because her dream was always to be famous, she wanted to be an actress, she wanted to be a paquita as a child, she always liked to dance, she was always this cheerful, generous and witty person. I sum up my daughter in these three words”.

According to Jovanilda, her daughter left Brazil at the age of 22 because she couldn’t find a job and whenever she turned in her resume, they asked if she spoke fluent English. “Then she didn’t speak, so she said she would leave. She resolved everything, always did everything without saying anything, when everything was resolved, she bought a ticket, and she said she was leaving”.

In Los Angeles, Indy worked as a cleaning lady, waitress, and nanny, as well as working as a freelancer at a TV station. “She wanted to invest in her profession, she did a postgraduate degree in journalism, she already has a good background as a journalist”.

After gaining American citizenship last year, Indy invested the money he had in a flight attendant course and now works on domestic flights. “I believe she will talk a lot about Brazil because Indy never denied her origins, she went to college [aqui]wrote a book ‘Comunidade’ in which she talked about Morro, so I think she will take this issue a lot from her root”.