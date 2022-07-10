FGTS review can yield a hefty sum in 2022: learn how

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

INSS pays benefits for THREE groups this Tuesday: see if you receive

At least 70 million workers can request monetary correction of amounts deposited over the years in the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS).

Thus, these revisions can reach R$ 10 thousand, according to the LOIT FGTS tool that calculates how much each person can receive with the action.

However, there is a possibility that the amount will be much higher depending on the time the funds have remained in the fund account and the amount deposited, based on the worker’s salary. The amount of the FGTS deposited monthly is 8% of the salary.

The review is about the Direct Action of Unconstitutionality (ADI 5.090) for a judicial thesis that awaits decision of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

Am I entitled to FGTS review?

Those who worked with portfolio registration from 1999 to the present day, it is possible that they have amounts receivable after correction. It is even valid for those who have already withdrawn the total amount of the FGTS and have nothing else in account.

In summary, the revision removes the Referential Rate (TR) that is used to correct the FGTS and starts using an index that offers more advantages. Currently, the TR is below inflation, which generates financial losses for workers.

Thus, the idea is to replace it with another index that measures inflation that is more advantageous and that presents real benefits to workers, such as the National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) or National Consumer Price Index (INPC).

The worker has free access to the LOIT FGTS tool to simulate how much he will receive with the FGTS review.

The calculator, after the inclusion of some information, shows how much each worker, if the index is changed, will be entitled to receive.

The interested party must transmit the FGTS statements provided in the Caixa FGTS app (available for Android and iOS). The calculations performed by the platform have already exceeded R$1 billion, demonstrating the potential of this legal decision.

How to request the FGTS review?

Anyone interested can file a lawsuit to receive the FGTS review through the Federal Special Courts, which do not require the accompaniment of a lawyer. However, only those who receive up to 60 minimum wages, which corresponds to R$ 72,7210.00, can enter these courts.

