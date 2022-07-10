Find out details and behind the scenes of the sale of midfielder Gabriel Sara to Norwich City, from England

São Paulo sealed the sale of Gabriel Sara to Norwich City in the ball market. The deal was closed at 11 million pounds (R$ 69.54 million at the current price). Tricolor paulista will still receive another 2 million pounds (R$ 12.64 million) if the athlete achieves goals in English football and will have 10% of surplus value in a future sale of the midfielder, as determined by GOAL.

The deal, initially, would cost 12 million pounds (R$ 75.86 million), but without established goals and without added value (invoicing on top of the surplus of a possible negotiation). The form of payment was another problem.

The British wanted to split the deal in 24 months, while the São Paulo people wanted to receive the amount in cash. However, in the last hours, the agreement had a change of molds. The parties accepted, and the São Paulo Tricolor saw an advantage in the change.

Gabriel Sara will sign for five seasons with Norwich City. The team will play in the EFL Championship, the English second division, after a bad campaign in the Premier League – the team was in the bottom of the main local tournament during the 2021/2022 season.

The 23-year-old midfielder has already given the green light to leave Morumbi, where he had a contract until December 2024. President Julio Casares and football director Carlos Belmonte Sobrinho are responsible for handling negotiations with the English.

There were meetings on Thursday (7) and Friday (8) with the aim of finalizing the negotiation. Gabriel Sara is excited about the possibility of leaving Morumbi to play in European football. The young man dreams of the possibility of working in England.

In 2022, Gabriel Sara made 15 appearances for São Paulo, with 1,050 minutes on the field. In the period, he scored only once and gave no assists. His last appearance was on April 28. He has since recovered from his injury.

In addition to Norwich City, West Bromwich also tried to sign the player. However, he did not reach an agreement with Tricolor Paulista. The club also plays in the second tier of British football.

