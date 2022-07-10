Find out what are the 5 signs that can reveal a betrayal

No couple is immune to going through painful processes or internal crises. In moments of difficulties, betrayal can happen and further shake the situation that was no longer good. Check out some signs that “he” is cheating on you.

Check out which excuses are the most evidence of betrayal

Remember that all the possible excuses listed below do not guarantee that there is an ongoing betrayal. However, if they all happen at the same time, it’s better to open your eyes and redouble your attention.

1 – Overtime in the service

Perhaps one of the most classic excuses that may or may not be related to a cheating affair is this one. Men who cheat tend to take extra hours at work quite often. In fact, the person is just relating to another in a hidden way and uses the work to throw the partner off.

2 – Useless calls due to lack of battery

Do you need to talk to him, but the cell phone just goes to voicemail or does it seem like there’s no signal? Turning off your device so you won’t be found and having more time to make excuses is a common and very cliché tactic.

Incidentally, the battery can really run out sometimes, but that shouldn’t be checked every day.

3 – “He’s just a friend”

Are you suspicious of a betrayal and already know who the “other” might be? If your boyfriend or husband keeps saying that “she’s just a friend”, open your eyes. This can be one of the classic signs of infidelity.

4 – Are you always at home and refuses invitations to go out?

Especially at the beginning of dating, it is common for newly in love couples to want to see each other very often. So if he always says he’s tired and he’s going to stay home, watch out. This can also be a serious sign of betrayal.

5 – It’s always someone else’s fault

When observing a dubious profile among friends or followers of the social network, you can even question your partner, but know how to respect privacy. If he always says that someone else added him, know that this can be one hell of a lame excuse.