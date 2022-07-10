Find out where is the different emoji in the image; only 1% can

If you knew that only 1% of people can complete this image challenge, would you have the courage to try? Know that many people answered yes to this question on social media. The objective seems quite simple: just find the emoji that is different. There are several happy faces, but one of them is not the same as the others.

See too: Can you find the hidden trophy? do the challenge

Finding the different emoji in the image challenge is a lot more complicated than it looks. Start trying to solve this problem now and stand out as part of the select group of 1% of internet users.

Image challenge: find the different emoji

The challenge was launched by tiktoker HecticNick. He decided to test his followers’ ability to perceive with this image. According to the boy, very few people are able to successfully complete the test. In fact, it takes a good look and a lot of attention to find the different emoji.

“Only 1% of people can find the different emoji in this image. They all look the same, except for one,” says the influencer on his TikTok profile.

Where is the different emoji?

A tip to try to solve the proposed image challenge is to do a layered scan. This means that you can go through the test line by line until you find the face that is not the same as the others. Know that the result has generated some controversy, as the emoji has very subtle changes compared to the rest.

Spoiler alert!

If you’ve given up on finding the right answer, let’s reveal where the different face is. Count seven lines from top to bottom and then look at the sixth face from left to right. Ready! You’ve just found the little face that is smiling but has a slight wink in one eye.

Now pass the image challenge to other people and see if they are able to complete it without any hints.