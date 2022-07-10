Fire hits ‘Morro do Piolho’ community, in the South Zone of São Paulo | Sao Paulo

This Saturday (9) a large fire hit the ‘Morro do Piolho’ community, which is located on Rua Cristovão Pereira, in the Campo Belo neighborhood, in the South Zone of the capital of São Paulo.
According to the Fire Department, the community is on the banks of Avenida Jornalista Roberto Marinho and about 11 vehicles were moved to the site.
At least 34 firefighters work at the scene of the fire, which started around 7 am.
The City of São Paulo reported that teams from the Civil Defense, Social Assistance and Santo Amaro Sub-Prefecture have been at the scene since the beginning of the incident and initial information states that about 400 families were affected by the fire.
Residents empty houses in the Morro do Piolho favela, in the South Zone of SP, after a fire this Saturday (9). — Photo: Reproduction
Videos recorded by residents themselves show community members emptying houses and removing belongings from the area of the fire.
There were no reports of injuries until the last update of this report, according to the Fire Department.
The Morro do Piolho favela is located near Congonhas Airport and occupies an entire block on the banks of Avenida Jornalista Roberto Marinho.
The Civil Defense says that it is waiting for the Fire Department to finish its work to assess the area, and for the Emergency Social Assistance Coordination (CPAS) teams to be released to start attending to the families.
In addition to offering shelter services, there will be distribution of essential kits, such as mattresses, blankets, basic food baskets and hygiene kits, the agency said.
Fire in the Morro do Piolho community, in Campo Belo, South Zone of São Paulo, this Saturday (9). — Photo: Reproduction
According to residents, this is not the first time that the favela has been hit by fires.
In 2012, 1,140 residents lost their homes and the City Hall promised to relocate the residents in a housing project. To this day, residents are without apartments.
Residents of Morro do Piolho could not go to the housing project
A housing complex with 300 apartments began to be built next to the site, on Rua Estevão Baião, but it was occupied by people other than the residents of the Piolho community.
In July 2021, the community was again hit by a new fire that left 36 families homeless.
Fire hits South Zone community