Fiuk poses next to her mother and Gloria Pires and jokes: “Two mothers”; see photo

Fiuk posed next to her mother and Gloria Pires.

confined in BBB21 in season, fiuk became one of the most talked about names next to the actress of Globe, Gloria Pires. Is that netizens started to associate the singer as the heir of the veteran, since he is the brother of Cleo Pires.

However, the relationship between the two is only on the part of the father. Fábio Jr. Therefore, last Saturday (09), fiuk decided to play with his followers by posting on his Instagram account a record with his mother, Cristina Karthalianand also Gloria Pires.

KNOW MORE! Fiuk opens bankruptcy, begs for money and exorbitant Fábio Jr fortune is revealed: “R$ 240 million”

“Better than having one mother is having two”published the actor and singer, amusing the followers. Philipreal name of the famous, is the result of the marriage of Fábio Jr. with Cristina Karthalianwhich happened after the singer’s involvement with Gloria Pires.

“Mothers Meeting”, commented Christinaalso sharing the moment with her son and the global actress.

UNDERSTAND

Son of Fabio Jr. and brother of Cleo Piresthe internet soon assumed that the actress Gloria Pires would be the mother of fiukduring the confinement of the boy in the BBB21, last year. With so much confusion, the star of Globe decided to use creativity to clarify the public’s doubts.

On social media, the actress posted a video singing along to the song. I Gotta Feelingof Black Yead Peaswhat “Glória Pires is Cleo Pires’ mother, not Fiuk’s”.

“I discovered that I became one of the most talked about topics on social media and decided to clarify the doubt”explained Gloria Pires in the video caption.

by Instagram, Cleo Pires joined in the game and answered the mother. “My God, what a dream!” wrote the actress. On Twitter, the sister of fiuk said that the web had just found out that her mother was not her brother’s mother.