“Flamengo is in a hurry and wants…”; Dybala ‘helps’ and team holder accepts to reduce salary of R$ 2 million to come to Mengão

Information is from the Italian newspaper Gazzetto dello Sport and indicates that Mengão will not stop signings in Wallace and Wendell

O Flamengo promises to be the most powerful club in this mid-year transfer window. So far, Mengão has agreed to hire Éverton Cebolinha and Arturo Vidal. On the Ninho do Urubu route, midfielders Wendell and Wallace, from Zenit-RUS and Udinese-ITA, respectively, are on their way. Want more? Alexis Sánchez you can also paint in Rio de Janeiro.

The information is from the Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport. The diary reveals that the Nerazzurri’s next plan is to try to reach an agreement with Flamengo for the Chilean striker in order to alleviate their salary. Inter Milan’s objective is to open up space in the investment to advertise Paulo Dybala. The Argentine attacking midfielder is free on the market after leaving Juventus.

Inter hopes that Flamengo, one of the most powerful clubs in terms of investment in Brazil, will be able to fit Alexis on its payroll. According to colleague Gustavo Henriquesectorist of Mais Querido, the Chilean would be willing to reduce his salary request – around R$ 2 million monthly, to come to the country.

“Cariocas would be willing to reserve the same salary as Vidal for Sánchez. If the Chilean goes to Rio, he will find another ex-Nerazzurro: Gabigol, the athlete with the highest salary of the red-blacks today, with US$ 3.6 million a year.“, wrote the Gazzetta dello Sport this Sunday (10).

“Flamengo is in a hurry and wants to close its market in the next few days. Now, it awaits a definitive answer from the Chilean to see if it advances in the conversations”, added Italy’s most popular newspaper. It is worth mentioning that, last season, Sánchez scored 9 goals and 4 assists in 39 matches for Internazionale.

In a press conference last Thursday (7), Marcos Braz, vice president of football, neither confirmed nor denied the possibility of Flamengo hiring Sánchez, 33 years old. “There are several situations that need to be analyzed. What I can tell the fans is that Flamengo will work and will have a great transfer window. We will be pleasantly surprised”, said the manager.