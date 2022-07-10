Flamengo officializes millionaire proposal for half champion with the Brazilian team

Under the command of Dorival Júnior, Flamengo is slowly returning to the path of good performances. Even for today’s duel (10), against Corinthians, Mengão fans have been extremely excited, something that hasn’t happened in a while.

However, even with the good performances, the board of Mais Querido knows that to keep up in the season, the team will need reinforcements and with that, it has been forwarding the arrival of some popular names.

Flamengo negotiates signing Wallace

One of these names, according to the portal 24 hour transfer, is that of midfielder Wallace, ex-Grêmio and who currently plays for Udinese, from Italy . The athlete has had his name aired in Mengão for a few weeks and, it seems, the polls have finally advanced to a negotiation.

Even, according to the source, Flamengo has already formalized a proposal for the midfielder, having offered 4 million euros (R$ 21.4 million) for 70% of the athlete’s economic rights .