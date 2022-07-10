Flamengo’s probable lineup has 5 changes for the game against Corinthians; See – Flamengo – Flamengo news and game

Dorival changes half team in relation to the match against Tolima (COL), for Libertadores

This Sunday afternoon (10) will be marked by the national classic between Flamengo and Corinthians. At 16:00 (Brasília time), Rubro-Negro measures forces with the São Paulo team, in the Neo Química Arena, and he urgently needs the victory to remain firm in the fight for the top of the Brazilian Championship table. To go in search of three points, Dorival Júnior can even count on the return of the defender Fabricio Brunowho has not played since March 30, when he was injured in a match against Fluminense, in the Cariocão final.

Flamengo’s probable lineup: Saints; Rodinei, Fabrício Bruno, Rodrigo Caio and Ayrton Lucas; Thiago Maia, João Gomes and Victor Hugo; Everton Ribeiro, Vitinho and Gabigol.

David Luiz, Léo Pereira, Filipe Luís, Arrascaeta and Pedro do not go out playing against Corinthians. All these five were in the starting lineup on Wednesday (06), which beat Tolima (COL) 7-1, for Libertadores. In this way, the team that goes to the field in São Paulo is different from the one that thrashed at Maracanã, in the middle of the week.

It is worth remembering that, for the duel against Corinthians, Dorival Júnior cannot count on Arrascaeta, Matheuzinho and Diego Alves. The Uruguayan has lower back pain, the winger has tonsillitis and the goalkeeper has pubalgia. In addition to the trio, Bruno Henrique cannot enter the field because he is undergoing physiotherapy due to a serious injury to his right knee.

Another point that needs to be highlighted is the hanging list. Thiago Maia, Gabigol, Matheuzinho and Lázaro have two yellow cards each. If they are yellowed at the Neo Química Arena, they won’t face Coritiba, at 19:00 (Brasília time) next Saturday (16), at Maracanã.

Flamengoand Corinthians will face each other at 4 pm (Brasília time) this Sunday (10), for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship, at Neo Química Arena. With 21 points and in eighth place, Dorival Júnior’s team has a direct confrontation against the São Paulo team, which has 26 and is in fifth place. You can follow all the plays of the national classic on the live broadcast of Coluna do Fla, on YouTube.