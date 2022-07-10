Flamengo’s target, Wendel breaks the silence and exposes the possibility of playing for Rubro-Negro

Flamengo will seek in this round to get even closer to the leaders of the Brasileirão. For this to happen, it will be necessary to beat a direct competitor to the competition title, Corinthians, at Neo Química Arena, in a game valid for the 16th round of the national tournament. While Dorival Júnior tries to make his team evolve at each round, president Rodolfo Landim and football vice president Marcos Braz seek to qualify the squad.

The window only opens on the 18th of July, but the board is moving a lot these last few days. So far, Rodolfo Landim and Marcos Braz have already hired midfielder Arturo Vidal and striker Everton Cebolinha. In addition to the duo, the leaders want 4 more reinforcements: an attacker who works on the sides of the fields, a midfielder and two defensive midfielders. And one of the names that pleases the high dome is Wendel, from Zenit.

Marcos Braz has already contacted the athlete’s managers and the parties are negotiating. And that afternoon it was Wendel’s turn to comment on his possible move to the Rio team. According to the athlete, he still belongs to the Russian team and is not aware of a possible deal with the directors of Flamengo at this time.

“I do not know anything. I am a Zenit player, I work at Zenit and I will give my life for Zenit. I don’t know anything”, said the midfielder, who also stated that he has no idea whether or not he can get rid of his contract. “I don’t know anything about the rule to stop my contract”, completed the midfielder. In addition to the Russian team athlete, Fla seeks to hire Wallace, from Udinese in Italy for the position.