Flossed in thong, ex-BBB Viih Tube dedicates full butt to Eliezer: “All yours”

G-string mired, ex-BBB Viih Tube dedicates full butt to Eliezer after winning spicy praise from the affair

This Saturday (9), the ex-BBB HIV Tube exchanged spicy messages with the also ex-BBB Eliezerafter sharing daring records only in a thong bikini.

It’s just that the blonde is enjoying a few days in Fernando de Noronha and took the opportunity to make clicks of her body. The influencer put her fat butt to play while posing on a rock by the sea with her bathing suit swamped.

“It looks like a picture frame landscape when we buy in stores“, joked in the caption of the publication.

It turns out that the affair decided to dare and praised the partner’s attributes: “And that ass over there?“. Without blinking, she dedicated her butt to the designer: “All yours“.

The fans, of course, drooled over the two. “Lucky man“, said an admirer. “Love you“, commented another. A third highlighted: “Starving Eliezer is not“.

Look:

MICO!

This Saturday (09), the ex-BBB HIV Tube became an international topic for an unusual reason. Hastily rescued at an airport for having held gas, she ended up being featured in the American newspaper NY Post.

“Love stinks. A Brazilian influencer had to be driven through an airport after experiencing ‘horrible pain’ from holding in her farts“, says the caption of the publication made on social networks to spread the story.