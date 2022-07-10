Fluminense vs Ceará live for the Brasileirão Serie A 2022; follow broadcast

Ceará faces Fluminense-RJ at 7 pm today, at Maracanã, in a game valid for the 16th round of the Brasileirão and which marks the farewell of forward Fred from football. Grandpa, however, intends to spoil the opponent’s party to win again after five consecutive draws in the championship. With 18 points and in 15th position, Alvinegro aims for a triumph to appear in the first part of the table. Follow the broadcast of the game with narration from Radio O POVO CBN.

Fluminense vs Ceará live: listen via Youtube

Fluminense vs Ceará live: listen via Facebook

Fluminense and Ceará lineups

Fluminense

4-3-3: Fabio; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista; André, Nonato and Goose; Jhon Arias, Matheus Martins and Cano. Coach: Fernando Diniz

Ceará

4-3-3: João Ricardo; Michel Macedo, Messias, Luiz Otávio and Bruno Pacheco; Richard, Lindoso and Vina; Lima, Mendoza and Iury Castilho. Coach: Marquinhos Santos.

How Fluminense and Ceará arrive for the game

For the match, coach Marquinhos Santos will not have midfielder Richardson, who received his third yellow card in the duel against Internacional-RS, in the last round, and is currently suspended. Injured in the same game, Erick is also absent.

On the other hand, Vovô hopes to count on the return of Matheus Peixoto, who was cut from the list of related players for the duel against The Strongest-BOL, in the middle of the week, due to a virus. The attacker trained normally with the group and should be one of the options for the team’s attack.

Fluminense should have all the holders available to face Grandpa. Doubtful throughout the week for feeling discomfort in the thigh, midfielder Paulo Henrique Ganso participated normally in the team’s last training sessions and should appear in the squad. Coach Fernando Diniz’s team is in sixth place and is looking for the club’s fourth consecutive victory in the competition.

