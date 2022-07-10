“For him, I don’t sleep with anyone’s wife anymore”

The next chapters ofwetland” promise. tenorio (Murilo Benício) will listen to a controversial conversation by Zefa (Paula Barbosa) and Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) behind the door. In the scene, the farmhand recounts the affair he has with the farmer’s wife, Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira).

Outraged by what he has heard, he will plot what he will do against the pair of lovers. “To think that she was doing those jealous scenes when she was filling my head with horns! And the other one, pretending to be a sly, asking me for his little land, while he gorged himself on my own wife! But I’m going to give him his little land… Ara, if I don’t fly! As I said to Zefa: seven parmo down to the ground”, Tenório will speak alone.

Angry, Guta’s father (Julia Dalavia) will threaten revenge. “And go bury the damn capado! What is it for him to sleep no more with anyone’s wife, not even in the other world”, will shoot, which will still break a glass, uncontrolled. However, Bruaca will listen to her husband angrily in the office and will question what happened. “It’s just that I was here mulling over some ideas in my head”, he will answer. “What an idea?”, the housewife will insist.

“Now that Marcelo [Lucas Leto] sat down here, and I show you know what you’re doing. I was thinking it was time to bring Zuleica and my other two boys here”, will provoke the farmer. “And if I don’t accept this indecency?!”, asked Bruaca, outraged by the proposal. “Make your bundles… And poke the mule from here”will retort Tenório.