Free in the market, Sampaoli can take charge of Brazilian giant in 2023

Coach has always looked favorably on the Rio de Janeiro club
With great stints at Santos and Atlético MG, Argentine Jorge Sampaoli can return to Brazilian football in the year 2023. Free in the market after a good time in France, under the command of Olympique de Marseille, runner-up in Ligue 1, the coach Argentine ended up leaving the club amid a lack of signings.
In Brazilian football, Jorge Sampaoli did a great job at Santos, despite the Brazilian runner-up to Flamengo (runner-up with the most points in history). At Galo, things were not so positive, as he left the club to coach OM.
Free, Sampaoli can have Flamengo as a destination in 2023. The coach has always looked favorably on the Rio club, and a deal with the Rio giant can be sealed for next year, as Dorival has a contract with Flamengo until December.
On vacation in Brazil, Sampaoli got married in Rio de Janeiro, something that could be a strong argument for a deal with the Rio club.
Jorge Sampaoli in Flamengo?
“At Jorge’s wedding and also in the last few days we talked a lot about Santos. It’s impossible for him not to work now. He doesn’t know how to rest.”said a person from UOL Esportes.
Despite the rumors, at the moment, there is no information about any type of contact between Fla and Jorge.