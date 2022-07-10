Fugitive delegate surrenders at Civil Police headquarters in BH

Deputy Rafael Lopes Azevedo, who was considered a fugitive since his preventive detention was decreed by the Minas Gerais Court of Justice (TJMG), at the end of June, surrendered in the early afternoon of this Saturday (9) at the headquarters of the General Corregedoria de Civil Police in Belo Horizonte. The public servant – who is the head of the Specialized Police Station for Investigation and Repression of Theft, Robbery and Cargo Diversion – is being investigated on suspicion of participating in a money laundering, corruption and drug trafficking scheme.

The press office of the Civil Police informed, in a note, that the delegate appeared spontaneously, alongside his lawyer. According to the corporation, the preventive arrest warrant was fulfilled and he will be sent to the Civil Police Custody House, “where he will remain at the disposal of Justice”.

Deputy Rafael Lopes Azevedo was considered a fugitive from justice since June 28. At the time, the Federal Police carried out an operation to fulfill the arrest warrants against him and eight other public servants suspected of involvement in the scheme.

understand the case

The suspicion is that the delegate and other public servants received about R$ 600 thousand in bribes to “empty” an investigation into drug trafficking involving a trafficker from Ribeirão das Neves, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte.

The scheme was discovered after a lawyer’s phone was seized in an operation. An exchange of messages recorded on the equipment led to the names of the servers involved in the sequence of crimes.

In a statement, the Civil Police stated that “it does not admit misconduct, ensuring complete independence in correctional work”.