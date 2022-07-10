General Cancellations Law: understand the rights of those who break the property purchase contract | Economy



Breach of property purchase agreement stands at 10.3% in the first quarter of 2022 – Freepik

Published 07/09/2022 05:00

In the first quarter of 2022, the real estate sector recorded 1,266 cancellations, terminations of property purchase contracts. The amount corresponds to 10.3% of sales in the period, according to data from the Brazilian Association of Real Estate Developers (Abrainc) and the Economic Research Institute Foundation (Fipe). In the same range in 2021, cancellations were 12%. Among the reasons for the withdrawal of the purchase are the variations of the installments, which depend mainly on two rates. During construction, customers pay property installments to developers and the amount due is calculated based on the National Civil Construction Index (INCC), which measures inflation in the sector. When the construction company finishes the work and the occupancy is issued, the client needs to look for a bank to contract real estate financing, which varies according to the Selic rate. In recent years, however, these payments have become more expensive. In the 12-month period ended in March 2022, the INCC accumulated a high of 11.63%, while the Selic stood at 11.75% in March. “That means that a person who would pay 6% a year, starts paying 11%. Considering that people finance real estate in 20, 30 years, we are saying that the person will pay 300% interest at the end of this financing, three times more than the value of the property”, says Daniel Blanck, a specialist in real estate law. In view of this economic scenario, some families are forced to give up the business, a decision that has been regulated by the General Law on Cancellations since 2018. which must be done through a formal contract. Verbal agreements are not considered cancellations.

According to the law, when the client terminates the contract, the developers must return part of the money they received. The calculation of this value is made according to the regime adopted in the enterprise, which can be allocated or normal. The allocation regime is a petition made by the developers to prevent the enterprise from being pledged to pay the company’s debts. “The patrimony of affectation came as a way of shielding the enterprise and everything that comes from this enterprise”, explains the specialist in real estate law Leandro Sender. In the normal regime, the incorporation can be pledged to pay off the developer’s debts.

If the incorporation is under an allocation regime, the construction company keeps 50% of the amount paid and the remainder is returned within 30 days after the occupancy. In the case of projects under normal conditions, the amount withheld is 25% and the construction company has up to 180 days after the occupancy to return the money. In both cases, the brokerage amount is not refunded. The law also provides that the defaulting consumer who chooses to cancel must pay a fine, which usually varies between 15% and 25% of the amount paid, and cannot exceed that. Developers cannot retain all the money paid by customers in cases of cancellation.

Another important point of the law that is important for the consumer’s pocket is the time to repent. The customer who bought a property outside the company, at a stand, for example, has up to seven days after signing the contract to withdraw from the business without paying a fine.

An option to cancel is the resale of the unit, a model in which a third person assumes the contract values, at a discount. In this case, the operation must be authorized by the developer, which usually charges a percentage of 5% of the contract value.

In situations where the cancellation is due to the construction company’s fault, such as in cases of delay in the delivery of the property, the consumer is entitled to receive 100% of the amount paid, with monetary correction, within 60 days from the termination. The developer also needs to pay the customer a fine of 1% of the amount already disbursed for each month of delay. It is worth remembering that construction companies can delay the delivery of properties for up to 180 days without suffering any punishment.

From the occupancy, the consumer can no longer use the General Law of Termination, because, with the delivery of the construction, the installments are paid to a financial institution. Thus, the customer’s responsibility is no longer with the developer.

Effects of the General Law on Cancellations

According to Blanck, the estimated amount of cancellations is 2% to 3% in normal periods. Although in recent years the number of contract terminations has dropped, they are still much higher than the estimates for the periods. In 2018, the cancellation-to-sales ratio was 37%. In 2021, it dropped to 11.3%, and in the first three months of 2022, it was 10.3%. “The entire amount of cancellations varies according to the country’s economy, interest rate, bank financing or the INCC. This index takes into account the increase in cement, labor and everything else inherent to the construction of a development”, explains Blanck.

In addition to economic factors, the reduction in withdrawals is linked to the General Law on Cancellations, which regulates the amount that the customer must receive in case of breach of contract. Before this law, developers withheld between 10% and 15% of the amount paid by customers and returned between 75% and 90%. Legally, the construction companies have a grace period to withdraw from the business, in case they analyze that it is not viable – which occurs in the sales of units in the plant. “With the withdrawals after the grace period, the incorporated companies had to return a very high amount and there was an economic imbalance. If companies knew the exact number of people who would follow through with them until the end, sometimes the mergers would not prove to be interesting”, explains Sender. “The law came to bring a slightly more coherent scenario”, concludes the specialist. Although the result for the first quarter of 2022 (10.3%) still looks high compared to the 12 months of the previous year (11.3%), the number is not alarming. This is because around 36,900 residential and commercial units were sold in the first quarter of 2022, which is equivalent to an increase of 6.2% in relation to the volume sold in the same period of the previous year. In the last 12 months ending in March 2022, the 145 thousand properties sold exceeded the total amount transacted in the previous 12 months (+0.7%). When only net sales are considered, excluding cancellations, there was an increase in purchases of 8.3% in the first quarter of 2022 and 1.9% in the last 12 months. While the number of cancellations in itself is not a concern, Black is concerned about the scenario in the coming months. “With the increase in the Selic rate, the interest rate and the electoral issue in Brazil, which also has a very large impact, the tendency is for the number of cancellations to increase”, he predicts.

Green and Yellow House

Among residential properties, units linked to the Casa Verde e Amarela program still represent the largest share of units launched (62.9%) and sold (78.3%) in the first quarter of 2022. However, this segment showed a decline of 10% in the first quarter of 2022, with 16,960 units launched compared to the same period of the previous year. The same happened with sales, which totaled 26,942 units in the first months of 2022, which represents a drop of 9% compared to the same period of the previous year. According to Abrainc/Fipe indicators, the reasons for this decline are in the rules and limits that define the classification of real estate, in the level of subsidies and in the high prices of construction inputs. The real drop in the average income of families, especially the poorest, was also pointed out as one of the factors responsible for the scenario. On the other hand, the number of medium and high-end properties had a positive result in the first quarter of 2022. In this period, a little more than 9,500 units were sold, which represents an increase of 109% compared to the same period. period of the previous year. In 12 months, the segment accumulated a high of 43.5%, with 32,919 units sold. At the same time, the cancellation-to-sales ratio decreased by 4.6 percentage points in the period from January to March 2022 and by 4.4 in the average of the 12 months ended in March. According to the survey by Abrainc and Fipe, medium and high-end properties were responsible for the positive result of the real estate sector in early 2022.

*intern under the supervision of Marlucio Luna