Giant pest-causing slugs invade Florida town

For the third time in decades, a city in Florida is affected by the invasion of giant African slugs (Fulica Lissachatine), forcing municipal authorities to carry out mapping of higher incidence of animals in order to collect them.

If the subject sounds familiar to you, congratulations on your good memory: these same slugs were in the news here in Digital Look in October 2021. Let no one accuse them of being impatient or not sticking to a goal.

publicity

Read too

A giant African slug, clearly making fun of it for the photo: specimens of the species can grow up to 20 centimeters and will eat just about anything in their path (Image: Dave Montreuil/Shutterstock)

According to information released by the Florida Department of Consumer and Agricultural Services, giant slugs appear to be most concentrated in the New Port Richeywhere health and zoonosis control authorities set up a quarantine zone.

In all, about 30 officers collected 1,016 slugs found on 29 properties, ranging from small farms to more urbanized homes – because threatening agricultural production is not enough for a slug that, in theory, can even eat your house.

“We are very lucky to have an experienced team that prevents, detects and addresses invasive threats,” said department commissioner Nikki Fried, using the verb “prevent” more flexibly. “Let me assure you, we are going to eradicate these giant slugs. We’ve done it twice before, and we’re going to do it again – it’s not a matter of ‘if’, but ‘when’”.

Naturally, a matter of honor for the flight attendant.

According to Dr. Greg Hodges, assistant director of the authority’s Plant Industry Division, this uproar began in 1966, when three individuals of the giant African slug species were smuggled into Miami. Three years later, the first “outbreak” came, which started the eradication program. Over several years, around 17,000 slugs were found – a cost of US$1 million.

A second eradication program was launched in 2011, costing an incredible $23 million. However, this program was more perennial, remaining under surveillance for several years until the last reported eradication, in 2021. Security was finally assured.

But no: on June 23, new specimens of the giant slug were identified in Pasco County, where the current quarantine is in effect.

According to Hodges, it is prohibited throughout the United States to own a giant slug except with special permission. As it is an animal that gives rise to pests, its control is extremely difficult, and the fact that they eat, well, anything that comes their way, brings several risks not only to the local industry, but also to the safety of people. . In at least two cases in the first eradications, house foundations had to be reinforced because the slugs turned into central columns and thought “oops, feast!”

And anyone who thinks that the eradication program is simple is wrong: despite being pests, giant slugs are still removed one by one, by hand. And as if that wasn’t enough, canine units are specially trained to spot the bugs and…sit down.

“We don’t want dogs putting slugs in their mouths for the same reason we don’t want people picking them up with bare hands,” Hodges said.

In any case, the situation appears to be under control and no serious damage has been reported. But don’t be surprised if we end up writing about it again next year.

Have you watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!