Gkay speaks out about rumors of being Luciano Huck’s lover

Influencer Gessika Kayane, Gkay, countered one of the most unusual rumors of the year: that she would be Luciano Huck’s lover. The fake news started in a gossip profile on Instagram this Friday (8) and was commented on by the content creator, who mocked:

“Guys, I swear, I stopped doing stairs because I got news that I have an affair with Luciano Huck, and Angélica is mad at me”.

“For God’s sake, what do you guys take to wake up and go out saying something like that? It’s going to be another process for my account, which I’m going to win. Lu, in the escondidinho is better, huh?”, she mocked.

The comedian posted a print of the rumor and asked Instagram to take action on the profile that is spreading false news about her. “Seriously, where’s Instagram to take down this type of profile. Where’s it? It’s not the first time that this profile posts some absurd things of mine, but this time, he went to the absurdity of the absurd”, he concluded.