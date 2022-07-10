Globo confirms removal of William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos from ‘Jornal Nacional’

The viewers who watched the “Jornal Nacional” during this week, noted the absence of William Bonner in two editions. Without any prior notice, the anchor of the most watched news program in the country had to leave the bench and was quickly replaced by Flavio Fachel, who runs “Bom Dia Rio”. Amid speculation about the real reason for the absences, Rede Globo broke the silence, confirmed the journalist’s departure and revealed what happened.

Through a note, the Marinho broadcaster told that Bonner is part of a project around this year’s elections and that, because of that, he had to leave the command of “JN” on Wednesday (06) and on Thursday (07). Without telling details about what is to come in the schedule, the channel also said that the presenter will certainly be absent at other opportunities, until the project is properly ready, which there is still no definite deadline for it to happen.

According to the communiquéin addition to Bonner, his colleague on the bench is also part of the project and, therefore, like him, he will need to leave the TV news bench to dedicate himself to the news: “William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos are involved in the recording of a JN project for the elections and may possibly be out of the bench for a few days this month”said the carioca broadcaster through the note released to the press in the face of questions made by the public.

It is worth noting that Bonner returned to the helm of the “Jornal Nacional” this Friday (08), but that did not stop several internet users from mocking the “lacks” of the anchor. On social media, while some people expressed concern when they noticed William’s absence, others went further and did not miss the opportunity to joke about the situation: “Bonner has now become his ex-wife Fátima Bernardes appears for two weeks and takes a vacation again”said one Twitter user.