Glove de Pedreiro claims to have been subpoenaed by Justice upon arriving in Brazil

Influencer was returning from Morocco when he was greeted by an officer at the airport

Glove de Pedreiro says he was received by a court official when he landed in Brazil



the influenced Mason’s Glove used social networks to inform that he received a subpoena from the Justice as soon as he arrived in Brazil, returning from a trip from Morocco, where it fulfilled a commercial agreement. “I arrived tired and itching to see my family. When I arrived at the airport, [que estava] full of people, I received a subpoena,” he said in a video posted on Instagram. Iran Ferreira, says he is outraged by what happened “I never expected this, no. Me being right. What did I do for God’s sake to be subpoenaed?” he asked.

According to his statement, he received a subpoena from a bailiff at the airport. “I was subpoenaed in the midst of a lot of people, people looking at everything and the bailiff saying that I was being subpoenaed because of the ex-manager”, he commented. “That’s just how life is. Let’s have faith in God, that we will get there”, he lamented. As soon as he learned of what had happened, the current manager of Luva de Pedreiro, the former futsal player Falcão, spoke through a video: “Speak up, guys. I wake up to the news of a court summons in front of everyone. The boy went to Morocco to fulfill what was done by former businessmen. But using this flight, arrival information for a court summons and embarrassing the boy is inexplicable. He has the contact of the lawyers, he goes to court… No need to embarrass the boy. Let the boy live.”