Glove de Pedreiro vents after receiving court summons: ‘What did I do to be subpoenaed?’ – Sports

Iran FerreiraO Mason’s Glovearrived from his trip to Morocco this Saturday, 9, with a bad surprise. The influencer was received by court officials at the airport in Rio de Janeiro. He was summoned in the context of the imbroglio involving his former manager, Allan Jesusand will have to testify.

“I arrived from Morocco tired, 10 hours of flight, dying to see my family and friends. When I arrive at the airport, full of people, a subpoena arrived. Business business there”, reported the influencer. “I never expected that. To tell you the truth, I’m right. I don’t want any harm from anyone. What, for God’s sake, did I do to be intimidated? I’m sad as hell”, he added, in an outburst tone, in a report on his Instagram profile.

Luva de Pedreiro was fulfilling commercial commitments in Morocco. His current manager, the former futsal player Hawk, criticized the embarrassment that Iran’s former agent made the young man go through at the airport with the court summons. O Estadão tried to contact Allan Jesus, but did not get a response until the publication of this text.

“I wake up with the news of a court summons in Rio de Janeiro in front of everyone. The boy went to Morocco to fulfill an agenda that was made by the former businessmen, but to use this information from the flight, from the arrival in Rio, for a court summons in front of everyone, embarrassing the boy, is totally inexplicable”, criticized Falcão.

The former player reinforced his displeasure with Allan Jesus by citing the decision of judge Maria Cristina de Brito Lima, from Rio de Janeiro, preventing the dissemination of information about the controversy between Luva de Pedreiro and the influencer’s former manager, in Fantástico, on TV Globo, and on Domingo Espetacular, on Record, last week. The reports were aired, but with cuts. Falcon gave Allan a message.

“We understand, even from the boy’s reports, about what he was going through psychologically. He will report. He was even banned from talking last week, but soon he will talk. The statements are scary, but today we understand. contact the lawyers? Go to court after that, you no longer need to embarrass the boy in front of everyone and affect his psychology. Let the boy live”, asked Falcão, annoyed with the attitude of the young influencer’s former agent.

It is worth remembering that the influencer has become a very popular figure with his videos in which he displays skill and precision in his shots towards the goal, as well as spontaneity and simplicity that captivated the audience. On Instagram alone, he accumulates more than 16 million followers.

world famous

Born in Quijingue, a small town of 27,000 inhabitants 320 kilometers from Salvador, Bahia, Iran Ferreira gained prominence on social media with videos posted on Instagram and Tik Tok. In a floodplain field, he shows his skill with kicks at the angle, followed by the catchphrase “receive!”.

Self-titled Glove de Pedreiro – a prop he started using to imitate players protecting themselves from the cold in the European winter -, the young man’s videos quickly went viral in the world of the ball – and even outside of it. Neymar, Bayern Munich players, Nenê (Vasco) and even Cristiano Ronaldo’s son already revered the talent of the Bahian, who is the most followed football influencer on Instagram (16 million).

Since then, Iran Ferreira started to grow more and more in the networks and to be called to events: he had the opportunity to watch the Brazilian team play at Maracanã, he took a plane for the first time, he saw the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool and launched a casual clothing line.