Glove of Pedreiro receives subpoena at airport and Falcão criticizes attitude

posted on 07/09/2022 20:32



(credit: Instagram/Play)

Iran Ferreira, better known as Luva de Pedreiro, was surprised this Saturday (7/9) with a court summons. Upon arriving in Brazil after a trip to Morocco, he received the document directly from a justice official while he was still at the airport.

Through social media, he told what happened and asked what he would have done to receive a subpoena. “Speak to my troops. I just arrived from Morocco, guys, tired and looking forward to seeing my family. When I arrived at the airport, full of people, I received a summons. I never expected that. I’m right. I don’t want anyone to harm. I did, for God’s sake, to be subpoenaed?”

Also this Saturday, the famous’s new manager, former futsal player Falcão, reacted to what happened and said that the attitude was a great embarrassment.

“I woke up to the news of a court summons in front of everyone. The boy went to Morocco and fulfilled what was done by the former businessmen. But using this information about the flight, arrival, for a court summons and embarrassing the boy is inexplicable. He has the contact of the lawyers, he goes to court. Let the boy live”, he said.

Problems with the former manager

Falcão, a former futsal player and now a digital influencer, is the new responsible for the career of the young Luva de Pedreiro since last month, after friction with his former manager, Allan Jesus, owner of ASJ Consultoria. The agent was accused of financially exploiting the communicator.

Glove de Pedreiro was in Morocco since last Wednesday (7/6) to carry out an advertising campaign for the Pepsi soft drink brand. According to information, the work was signed when the young man was still under the guidance of Allan Jesus.