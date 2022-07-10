Glove of Pedreiro receives summons at airport; Falco criticizes former agent

photo: Reproduction/Instagram Glove de Pedreiro received a court summons while returning from a trip to Morocco Iran Ferreira, better known as Luva de Pedreiro, was surprised this Saturday with a court summons. He received the document by an officer of Justice when he was at the airport, arriving in Brazil, after fulfilling an agenda in Morocco.

“Speak to my troops. I just arrived from Morocco, guys, tired and looking forward to seeing my family. When I arrived at the airport, full of people, I received a subpoena. I never expected this. I did, for God’s sake, to be subpoenaed?” he asked.

Former futsal player Falco, new responsible for his career, reacted to what happened with Luva de Pedreiro. He considered it a great embarrassment to his new trading partner.

“I woke up to the news of a court summons in front of everyone. The boy went to Morocco and fulfilled what was done by the former businessmen. But using this information from the flight, the arrival, for a court summons and embarrassing the boy is inexplicable. . You have the contact of the lawyers, go to Justia. Let the boy live”, he reacted.

Problems between Glove of Mason and ex-businessman

Since last month, Luva de Pedreiro has been in a state of confusion with the former entrepreneur, Allan Jesus. The influencer threatened to abandon social media, accusing the former agent of censoring him on social media. In addition, there are also questions about the values ​​of the contracts involving Iran Ferreira.