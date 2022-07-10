Goiás confirms the first two cases of monkeypox in residents of Aparecida de Goiânia

State Department of Health states that patients are men between 33 and 34 years old. Folder ensures that both have ‘good evolution of the frame’ and are ‘being monitored daily’

The Goiás State Health Department (SES-GO) confirmed, this Saturday (9), two cases of monkeypox. According to the folder, the two patients are men, one 33 and the other 34 years old, both residents of Aparecida de Goiânia, in the metropolitan region of the capital.

“Both are in home isolation, with good evolution of the condition and being monitored daily by Health Surveillance”, says the SES in a note.

Also according to the secretary, patients “received medical care and guidance on the need to maintain isolation, since transmission occurs through close contact with injuries, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials”.

The folder also warned that, although the disease was “first identified in monkeys, the current outbreak is not related to these animals”.

Symptoms

fever

headache

muscle aches

back pain

swollen nodes (lymph nodes)

chills

exhaustion

Monkeypox transmission

By contact with the virus: with an infected animal, person or materials, including through animal bites and scratches, handling of wild game, or through the use of products made from infected animals. It is not yet known which animal carries the virus in the wild, although African rodents are suspected of playing a role in transmitting smallpox to people.

Person-to-person: By direct contact with bodily fluids such as blood and pus, respiratory secretions or wounds from an infected person, during intimate contact – including during sex – and when kissing, hugging or touching parts of the body with wounds caused by the disease . It is not yet known whether monkeypox can be spread through semen or vaginal fluids.

By contaminated materials that have touched bodily fluids or wounds, such as clothing or sheets;

From the mother to the fetus through the placenta;

From mother to baby during or after birth, by skin-to-skin contact;

Ulcers, lesions or sores in the mouth can also be infectious, which means the virus can spread through saliva.

With information G1 Goiás.