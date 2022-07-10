Goiás confirms two first cases in the state

Goiás confirmed today the first two cases of monkeypox in the state. The patients, aged 33 and 34, are residents of Aparecida de Goiânia.

The two were already being monitored and remain in home isolation. According to the SES (State Health Department), they are monitored daily by the city’s Health Surveillance.

“Patients have already received medical care and guidance on the need to maintain isolation, since transmission occurs through close contact with injuries, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials”, says the SES note.

Goiás had a total of 8 notifications. In addition to the two confirmed, another two were discarded, and 4 are still under investigation.

To date, Brazil has 173 cases of monkeypox. According to the most recent bulletin from the Ministry of Health, most of those confirmed are from São Paulo, with 121 records. Rio de Janeiro appears with 30 cases; Minas Gerais, 12; Paraná, three; Ceará and Rio Grande do Sul have two registered cases each; Federal District, one; Rio Grande do Norte, one; and Santa Catarina, one.

O UOL contacted the Ministry of Health to ask if the ministry is aware of these new cases in Brazil, and to have access to a more updated balance sheet. As soon as there is a response, this note will be updated.

How contamination happens

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease transmitted by close/intimate contact with an infected person with skin lesions. This contact can be for example by hugging, kissing, massages, sexual intercourse or respiratory secretions close and for a long time.

“Transmission also occurs by contact with objects, fabrics (clothes, bedding or towels) and surfaces that were used by the patient. There is no specific treatment, but in general the clinical pictures are mild and require care and observation of the lesions” , informed the government of São Paulo, in a note.

Prevention

Avoid close/intimate contact with the sick person until all wounds have healed;

Avoid contact with any material, such as bedding, that has been used by the sick person;

Hand hygiene, washing them with soap and water and/or use of alcohol gel.

Know the symptoms

The first symptoms may be fever, headache, muscle and back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills or tiredness. One to three days after the onset of these symptoms, people develop skin lesions that may be located on the hands, mouth, feet, chest, face, and/or genital regions. Read more in this UOL report.