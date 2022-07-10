Goiás has its first death from chikungunya in 2022, says Saúde

Victim is a 27-year-old woman, resident of Aparecida de Goiânia. The Secretariat recorded more than 3,000 confirmed cases, which represents an increase of almost 300% over the previous year.

Goiás has a confirmed death from chikungunya in 2022, according to information from the State Department of Health (SES). According to data recorded by the ministry, there are more than 3,000 confirmed cases of the disease, an increase of almost 300% over the previous year.

According to SES, the person who died as a result of chikungunya was a resident of Aparecida de Goiânia, in the metropolitan region of the capital. The folder reported that the victim was a 27-year-old woman who also had dengue.

The disease is transmitted through the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which is also the vector of dengue and Zika.

Also according to data released by the SES, there were 4,715 cases reported in the state this year – four times more than in the whole of 2021. Pasta warned in December about the increase in people with the disease.

Health indicators also show that confirmed cases of the disease are concentrated in 76 cities in Goiás. Of the total number of municipalities in the state, 128 have no reported cases and 42 have only suspected cases.

The folder has been monitoring chikungunya cases year by year since 2015 – with the exception of 2017 and 2018. Based on this assessment, the number of people diagnosed with the disease is the highest ever recorded since then – see above.

With information G1 Goiás.