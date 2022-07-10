Graciele Lacerda talks about her husband Zezé Di Camargo’s difficulty getting pregnant

The wife of singer Zezé Di Camargo spoke about the difficulty of getting pregnant with the couple’s first child

This past Friday, the 8th, the recording of the new DVD entitled Rustic of the singer Zezé Di Camargoand your wife Graciele Lacerda opened the game about the difficulty of getting pregnant.

The influencer is undergoing fertilization treatment to have her first child with her husband, who wants to be a father again.

“He suffers together. At the beginning he was the one who said: ‘We will have it’. When he said that, I started to think and the treatment came, the difficulty came, the suffering came. And he’s following everything. The amount of hormone I applied to the belly. He felt sorry for me. At one time I was crying, at one time I was laughing, at another time I was angry… It’s a mixture of emotions”, said Graciele.

The countryman’s wife also said that the decision to have children took a while because of the somewhat troubled beginning of their relationship. “My relationship with Zezé was very troubled. It took a long time to sort things out and that made me put off, that I blocked this desire to have children.”, commented the influencer.

However, after the turbulent moments, Graciele decided to try to get pregnant: “When everything calmed down, when I decided to have children, I was already 38 years old. It seems that when the clock strikes, you can’t help it”.

Zezé’s beloved also commented on the criticism that the couple receives, and said she did not care. “Today I know how to deal with people talking about the relationship. I learned to ignore“, said.

Zezé Di Camargo and Graciele Lacerda posed and kissed for photographers while recording their new project.