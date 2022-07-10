Hamilton says ‘disgusted’ over harassment by fans in Austria – Formula 1 News

Lewis Hamilton took a stand on the harassment suffered by fans (Photo: Jure Makovec/AFP)

Lewis Hamilton has spoken out about the harassment suffered by some fans in the stands at the Austrian GP, ​​which takes place this weekend. This Sunday morning (10), the seven-time champion expressed himself on his social media and asked the Formula 1 organization to take action.

“Disgusted and disappointed to hear that some fans are facing racism, homophobia and all manner of abusive behavior on the circuit this weekend. Watching the Austrian GP or any other should never be a source of anxiety and pain for fans, and something needs to be done to ensure that racing is a safe environment for everyone. Please if you saw this happen report it to circuit safety and F1, we cannot sit back and allow this to continue,” Lewis said.

Fans, mainly women, have reported many instances of harassment at the Red Bull Ring (Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

The behavior of the fans in Austria – the vast majority supporting Max Verstappen and, consequently, the home team – had already drawn attention in qualifying for the sprint race. During Q3, as soon as Lewis Hamilton crashed, the stands were elated. The Mercedes driver strongly repudiated the attitude.

However, what happens on the Spielberg circuit is not just a matter of team rivalry. Many women, especially, took to the networks to share how uncomfortable it has been to attend the race track to follow F1. “The behavior has been so… disappointing. My expectations were no longer very good, but wow, racism, name-calling, harassment… the list goes on,” wrote, for example, a fan on Twitter.

The category itself also expressed itself on the matter, confirming Hamilton’s request. “We are aware of reports that some fans were the subject of completely unacceptable comments from other fans during the event. We raised it with the promoter [da corrida] and with local security and we will listen to everyone who has reported such incidents and is taking them very seriously. This type of behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. All fans must be treated with respect.”

