Hospital Casa de Saúde is one step away from becoming a teaching hospital

Photo: Marcelo Oliveira

With the achievement, last week, by the Franciscan University (UFN) Medicine course, of the maximum grade (5) in an evaluation carried out by the Ministry of Education (MEC), Hospital Casa de Saúde is getting closer and closer to becoming officially , a teaching hospital. This is because the institution is one of the fields of practice for the university’s medical students. Currently, Casa de Saúde receives around 850 students in the health area per semester, coming from various educational institutions and is the main hospital for the internship of the UFN medicine course, keeping approximately 160 continuous students under rotation and the other 320 on temporary scales during the semester. Other places that receive UFN students, such as UPA 24h, Hospital São Francisco de Assis, Hospital de Caridade Astrogildo de Azevedo and Basic Health Units (UBS) also had their facilities visited by the evaluators and contributed to obtaining the maximum grade.

The evaluators of Inep, an agency linked to the MEC responsible for managing the evaluation visits of the courses, were at the UFN and health institutions that receive students from the Medicine course between June 20th and 22nd. The evaluation takes place in different dimensions, approaching the analysis of the university’s official documents and its practice as a whole in terms of didactic-pedagogical organization, faculty and infrastructure. In the fields of practice, such as the Casa de Saúde, the physical facilities, equipment, accommodations, fields of study, the presence of students in activities and the monitoring of teachers were evaluated. This was one of the criteria that recognized the Medicine course with the highest concept. Another three UFN courses also received a favorable evaluation and high performance this semester, such as the Radiology course, which received a grade 4 opinion.

Read too:

The positive assessment confirms Casa de Saúde’s ability to be certified as a teaching hospital, with only one response from the Ministry of Health missing. to the request sent to the folder, already last year. With the pandemic, the issuance of certificates was stopped. But now, with the maximum grade incentive for the hospital’s infrastructure, it’s a matter of time.

According to teaching manager at Casa de Saúde, Maria Inês Righi Alvez, only the preparation of the hospital in accordance with the laws to obtain certification, has already increased the quality of services:

– Achieving the certification of a teaching hospital means increasing the resolution of care, since there will be a favor in the search for research for new technologies.

Today, Casa de Saúde attends low and medium complexity cases. With the teaching hospital certification, it will be possible to seek an increase in complexity in some areasthe size of the hospital can be increased, through investments in research and technology, which will also lead to an improvement in the care offered.

Bernardo AbbadSpecial