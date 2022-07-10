How concentrating genetic testing on Europeans could harm the whole world

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on How concentrating genetic testing on Europeans could harm the whole world 2 Views

  • André Biernath – @andre_biernath
  • From BBC News Brazil in London

Hand with pipette with genetic test background

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Genetic tests in European ancestors ‘dominate’ studies in the area

As of June 2021, 86% of genomic studies were conducted on individuals of European descent. To make matters worse, this abyss only increases: in 2016, this rate was at 81%.

This account considers research on human genetics, carried out mainly by academics and scientists. One of the goals of all these investigations is to understand our DNA and find mutations or characteristics of some groups and ethnicities that help explain the origin of diseases — and can serve as a basis for the development of new diagnostic tools and treatments.

But what happens if these studies are concentrated in a single population?

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Ciro Gomes demands investigation into ‘attacks’ a few days before the start of the campaign

Izael Pereira – Pre-candidate for Planalto, Ciro Gomes (PDT) used social media to defend the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved