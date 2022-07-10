How concentrating genetic testing on Europeans could harm the whole world

André Biernath – @andre_biernath

As of June 2021, 86% of genomic studies were conducted on individuals of European descent. To make matters worse, this abyss only increases: in 2016, this rate was at 81%.

This account considers research on human genetics, carried out mainly by academics and scientists. One of the goals of all these investigations is to understand our DNA and find mutations or characteristics of some groups and ethnicities that help explain the origin of diseases — and can serve as a basis for the development of new diagnostic tools and treatments.

But what happens if these studies are concentrated in a single population?

The article lists a series of proposals to increase the diversity in genomic research that tries to unravel the origins of humans and the factors behind various diseases.

For this, the researchers argue, it is necessary to dramatically increase the amount of genetic tests carried out in Africa, Southeast Asia and Latin America.

BBC News Brasil spoke with computational geneticist Segun Fatumo, who is the lead author of the work.

Born in Nigeria, the scientist is an associate professor of genetic epidemiology and bioinformatics at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, UK, and leads the African Computational Genomics Research Group, located in Uganda.

Fatumo warns that the lack of diversity in knowledge about genetics is not only bad for the people who are despised in studies, but for all of humanity. The absence of a broader knowledge about DNA and its variations prevents discoveries about the origin of many diseases and the development of new methods of diagnosis and treatment for diseases.

A scenario that only gets worse

Fatumo confesses that he himself was surprised when he discovered the size of the chasm in genetic tests.

“In 2016, about 3% of genomic studies were conducted on individuals of African descent”, he calculates.

“That number dropped to 2% and, more recently, it dropped to 1%”, he estimates.

This difference was translated into a series of graphs published in the article in nature.

The survey shows that about 12 million people have participated in genetic studies in North America. In Europe, there are 10 million individuals.

Those numbers drop to 342,000 in Southeast Asia, 130,000 in Africa and just 24,000 in South America.

To make matters worse, of the little African genetic information available, according to Fatumo’s analysis, much of it comes from the diaspora living in the United States or the United Kingdom.

The article points out that, of the 1% of the participants of African ancestry who are currently part of the genomic databases, the majority are African-Americans.

The proportion of DNA information from individuals living in Africa is considered “negligible”.

“While there are five major African ethnolinguistic divisions, the diaspora for the United Kingdom and the United States predominantly consists of just one of these groups, the Niger-Congo speakers,” the authors write.

The research points out that, despite Africa being the cradle of one of the greatest genetic and linguistic diversities on the planet, more than “90% of these groups do not have any representative genetic data so far”.

The practical effects of this inequality

Fatumo reinforces that the lack of representativeness in genetic tests is harmful to science itself.

To support this argument, he uses as an example the development of PCSK9 inhibitors, a drug designed to lower cholesterol that has recently hit the pharmaceutical market.

“And this was only possible because some studies found genetic variants related to PCSK9 that appeared in Africans and were not as common in other populations,” he says.

With this knowledge, it was possible to discover a new mechanism of action that leads to high cholesterol — and, from there, to develop a new treatment capable of lowering the amount of this molecule in the body, which has the potential to benefit patients around the world.

And this is not just an isolated case of success: the rare studies with the African population also found genes related to chronic kidney disease and diabetes.

Can’t they also be targets for future therapies that benefit all people?

“We need to understand that everyone needs to be included so that the benefits of genomics are truly universal,” says the computational geneticist.

Tests not so reliable

Still within this debate, attention is drawn to the phenomenon of recreational genetic tests, which are offered by several companies and can be collected at home by the customers themselves.

In this market, among the most popular offers are ancestry exams, which show where your ancestors came from.

Not infrequently, the results of these tests bring very precise details when the person’s origin has to do with Europe — it is often possible to know not only the country, but the very specific place where the great-great-grandparents lived.

On the other hand, when the individual is of African descent, it is common for the information to be more generic and only show the country or the wider region of the continent where that DNA sequence is most often found.

This, once again, has to do with the lack of diversity in genetics, as Fatumo explains.

“The reliability of an ancestry test depends on the database that is used to make the comparison with your genome”, teaches the researcher.

“So, knowing that the amount of genetic information about African populations is scarce, the risk of an inaccurate result is high.”

“Confidence in such an exam will depend a lot on its origin. If you have an ancestor who came from Africa, it is possible that your ancestry is not properly represented in the genomic databases”, he adds.

What’s behind the chasm — and how to solve it

Among the reasons that help explain the inequality in genetics, Fatumo highlights a kind of “mutual suspicion” that exists between scientists and marginalized communities.

“For many years, researchers visited these places, collected blood samples from people and returned to their countries of origin,” he says.

“Nobody really talked and study participants didn’t even get an answer about the tests they were subjected to.”

The computational geneticist understands that, more recently, with the popularization of genetic sequencing technology and the training of scientists from various parts of the world, who often come from these communities (like himself), it is possible to rethink this relationship.

“Now, we have the possibility to determine the agenda. We can sit down and talk directly with people to explain why that research will be important for them”, he evaluates.

For Fatumo, the only way to rebalance the balance of genetics — and include more and more Africans, Latin Americans and Asians — necessarily involves two changes.

“The first one is to recognize that this is a global problem, which needs to be solved by everyone”, he says.

“Second, we need investment in infrastructure and in the training of scientists who come from these underrepresented places.”

“That way, they can operate the equipment themselves and do the research.”

