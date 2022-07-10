Understand whether grandchildren are entitled to inheritance from grandparents in case of death of parents

It is common for people to have doubts about the division of inheritance, which can be objects, properties and even great fortunes. Many close relatives of the deceased receive the estate and use it in the desired way. But, How does the division of inheritance work for grandchildren in the case of deceased parents?

This issue becomes quite relevant as the right of the daughter-in-law or the son-in-law, in relation to the assets left by the deceased in-laws, begins to be discussed. But, in this specific case, the person is only entitled to the inheritance left by the deceased spouse.

How does the division of inheritance work for grandchildren in the case of deceased parents?

Basically, the inheritance will fall to the grandchildren who, in turn, will be able to represent the deceased father in the succession of assets left by the deceased grandparents. However, they will only be entitled to the portion that should have gone to their father.

Therefore, the goods that should have been received by the deceased father, if he were still alive, will have to be divided equally among the grandchildren. The legislation provides for the right of representation in the direct line, contemplating the descendants.

Another doubt that arises among relatives is whether the heirs can withdraw the Pis/Pasep allowance, paid every year to Brazilian workers.

The answer is positive. In the event of the worker’s death, heirs and dependents can withdraw the amounts linked to the activities carried out by the family member. According to Law nº 6.858/1980, heirs can redeem amounts referring not only to the Salary Allowance, but also to the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS).

Therefore, PIS/Pasep can be withdrawn by:

widowers (who must oversee the equal division of value to heirs);

children under the age of 21 who are the result of other relationships or marriages;

brothers, uncles, nephews and cousins ​​up to the 4th degree.

