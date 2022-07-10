How much would you need to earn to live in Brazil?

The Inter-union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese) recently released an analysis regarding the price of the items that make up the basic basket. The result brought to light a sad reality: to be able to live with dignity nowadays, the ideal minimum wage for a family of four should be R$ 6,527.67, considering the June surveys.

In comparison with the value of the current minimum wage, of R$ 1,212, the amount proposed by Dieese is five times greater. Thus, for a family to be able to buy products considered basic, such as rice, beans, coffee, milk and first-class beef, it will be necessary to considerably increase the current floor.

According to the Constitution, the official minimum wage must be sufficient for families to be able to cover expenses with “food, housing, health, education, clothing, hygiene, transportation, leisure and social security”.

Basic basket value by states

Check below the current value of the basic food basket in at least 17 Brazilian capitals, according to the latest survey by Dieese:

Goiania: BRL 674.08 Fortress: BRL 657 Belo Horizonte: BRL 648.77 Belém: BRL 632.26 Recife: BRL 612.34 Christmas: BRL 611.79 João Pessoa: BRL 586.73 Salvador: BRL 580.82 Aracaju: BRL 549.91 São Paulo: BRL 777.01 Florianópolis: BRL 760.41 Porto Alegre: BRL 754.19 Rio de Janeiro: BRL 733.14 Campo Grande: BRL 702.65 Curitiba: BRL 701.26 Brasilia: BRL 698.36 Victory: BRL 692.84

Of the total capital, 9 of them showed an increase in the prices of the basic food basket in the last month. In comparison to the net salary, the amount charged for the set of items currently commits, on average, 59.68% of the income of workers who earn the national minimum wage.