How to get a quick loan online and start paying in 3 months

The country’s financial situation remains difficult, so people are having to tighten their belts to deal with problems and figure out how to keep their bills paid. Things get even more complicated when the subject has a goal that involves a high financial investment.

Open a new business? Change car? Reform the House? All these things may seem like they can wait, but how long has the guy been waiting to see such things come true?

At times like these, a loan seems like a tempting thing to do, but nothing is ever that simple. No one can just come and take out a loan without first asking about the conditions his.

We know that many banks and agencies end up offering high interest rates and bad terms, so the person ends up hiring him in desperation, without being completely sure if he will be able to afford everything.

Fortunately, Nubank is coming up with a proposal that can help these individuals a lot, precisely because of their conditions, as they are more accessible to those who are going through a difficult time.

The purple bank, very popular in Brazil, is currently offering a line of credit that provides 90 days for the customer to start paying the first installment.

This is particularly good for all those who need to “put out a fire” with the money now, as especially in these cases it is quite difficult to get the money to have to start paying it right away.

And there’s more! People who hire this service will be able to choose how many times they will pay, but 24 times is the maximum number of installments. The best thing is that if the person is able to advance one or more of them, he will have discount.

Customers will also be able to choose the best due date for the installments. Curious? Know that it is very easy to take out the loan. See this step by step:

First you need to open the application available for Android and iOS;

In your account, go to the “loans” area;

Then click on “simulate loans”;

Write the reason for your request;

Then you will be able to choose the mode;

Enter the amount you want to receive;

Inform the number of installments;

Choose the best date for payment;

Read carefully all the conditions offered;

If everything is in order, just finish the operation.

Has everything been done? Was it authorized? Excellent! Now you need to wait until the amount appears in your Nubank account. It is only worth remembering that you will need to pay the loan through the digital bank itself and that there are traffic ticket 2% interest per day late, so beware!