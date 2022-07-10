How to Improve Brain Health: These Strategies Are Effective

The brain is a magnificently complex system. Composed of neural cells that carry out the transmission of impulses to the organ. Neurons create connections between themselves when they receive stimuli from the organism or the external environment. It is worth mentioning that neurons do not regenerate, so it is essential that we take good care of them.

Why it’s important to take care of your brain health

All thoughts, memories, movements and emotions are commanded through the nervous system through its systems and mechanisms.

Taking care of the brain is important to maintain a more stable life, to be able to maintain the autonomy of our commands and decisions, and also to guarantee longevity, warding off degenerative diseases and neurological disorders.

Doctor Gabriel Novaes de Rezende Batistella, a neurologist and neuro-oncologist, member of the Society for Neuro-Oncology Latin America (SNOLA), in an interview published on Portal Terra, clarifies:

“We are constantly bombarded with information, updates, active and passive demands, which can generate a huge amount of stress, anxiety, insomnia and burnout syndrome. Taking a break for a few days can help with productivity, brain processing speed and overall brain health, creativity, professional and personal satisfaction.”

For this reason, taking care of our brain health should be taken seriously, but in addition to vacation periods, there are some attitudes that help keep this machine active and healthy every day.

How to improve brain health

Keeping the body moving: physical activity improves muscle tone, reduces anxiety levels and favors body weight control. In addition, it helps prevent joint problems, back pain and improves sleep quality.

Sleep at least 6 to 8 hours a night: Sleeping properly is part of a process of restoring all the body’s systems. In this sense, the practice of regular physical activity helps to have a more restorative night’s sleep, in addition to other practices that can be complementary, such as meditation, yoga or pilates.

Provide the brain with the nutrition it needs: A healthy brain needs beneficial nutrients that will help ward off diseases like dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Therefore, investing in fruits, vegetables, healthy oils, whole grains and good sources of protein are the best way to maintain the health of the nervous system. In addition, consumption of alcohol, refined sugar and tobacco should be avoided.

practice a hobby: be it the practice of reading, or painting, or simply listening to music. These are activities that help to accelerate learning, to maintain focus.

connect to nature: according to scientific studies, walking in places with a lot of nature or being close to it, improves several beneficial stimuli to the brain.

Rest without worrying about anything: it is very favorable for brain maintenance to provide a few hours or moments of rest. Doing nothing also benefits brain health.