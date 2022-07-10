Humberto Martins reports perrengue when using viagra: ‘Head would explode’

Actor Humberto Martins, 61, reported that he had a hard time taking Viagra, as the drug used to aid in erection did not do him any good and, on the contrary, caused severe headaches.

During participation in the podcast “Papagaio Falante”, the artist was asked if he has ever used Viagra to improve performance in the H hour and admitted that yes, but only on a single occasion.

“I took this once, but I felt so bad, it felt like my head was going to explode”, he said.

In the chat, Humberto Martins also highlighted that he used to be quite flirtatious, but nowadays he is calmer, “retired”. Still, the famous criticized men who think they “win” women, when, in reality, it is necessary to understand the “signs” given by them.

“I had a girlfriend, one of the hotties I dated, at that time I was quite a flirt… And you don’t win anyone, you feel the green light from the woman. The man who thinks he wins someone is an idiot. You realize [o sinal] and ok… if [você] not is is an idiot, sucker who did not realize the thing. Today there is none of that anymore, today I am calm, retired”, he declared.

naked rehearsal

One of the main TV heartthrobs in the early 2000s, Humberto Martins already posed naked for the extinct magazine Íntima, at the time he was starring in the soap opera “Uga Uga”, on TV Globo.

In “Papagaio Falante”, the actor recalled the nude rehearsal and stated that he only accepted to take off his clothes because the fee was “excellent”.

“They wanted to make a photon, a frontal nude. At the request (of the public). Negotiation there and here… It was in the ‘Brazil 500 years’ style, and I did ‘Uga Uga’, dressed as an Indian, wearing a thong … then we decided to do it like this. There was a proposal behind it. There has to be a proposal behind it, because it doesn’t exist for free”, he said.