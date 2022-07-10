Humberto Martins reveals scare after using Viagra and defends sensual essay







Humberto Martins spoke about intimate life Photo: Zé Paulo Cardeal/Globo

Humberto Martins revealed that he has already used Viagra. However, the 61-year-old actor said that he ended up suffering from suffocation the only time he ingested the drug that helps with erection.

“I took this once, but I felt so bad, it felt like my head was going to explode,” said the artist in an interview with the podcast. talking parrot.

One of the biggest heartthrob on television in the 1990s and 2000s, Martins spoke about his reputation as a flirt and showed that he had his tactics at the time of conquest. Currently, the actor said to have “hanged up his boots”.

“I had a girlfriend, one of the hotties I dated, at that time I was quite a flirt… And you don’t win anyone, you feel the green light from the woman. The man who thinks he wins someone is an idiot. You realize [o sinal] and ok… if [você] not is is an idiot, sucker who did not realize the thing. Today there is none of that anymore, today I am calm, retired”, he said.

On the podcast, Martins also commented on the nude essay he did for the magazine Íntima when he starred in the soap opera Uga Ugafrom TV Globo, in 2000. He said that the fee was “excellent”.

“They wanted to make a photon, a frontal nude. At the request (of the public). Negotiation there and here… It was in the ‘Brazil 500 years’ style, and I did ‘Uga Uga’, dressed as an Indian, wearing a thong … then we decided to do it like this. There was a proposal behind it. There has to be a proposal behind it, because it doesn’t exist for free”, he recalled.