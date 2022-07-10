“I am free for negotiations”; striker reveals desire to return to Flamengo and Landim is warned

Flamengo is about to face Corinthians, so it will be the first of a three-game streak against Clube Paulista in the coming months. That’s because the two teams will also be opponents in the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores, after advancing from the stage in the competition.

When talking about these two teams, a common ‘denominator’ always comes up. Striker Vagner Love made very remarkable passages for both teams and despite being revealed by Palmeiras, in an exclusive interview with Globo Esporte, Vagner revealed that he always identified more with these two Clubs.

In another moment, Vagner makes a ‘lobby’ for his own hiring, stating that he is free in the market and that he would very much like to end his career wearing the Flamengo or Corinthians shirt. The striker is 38 years old and is living in Rio de Janeiro after returning from Danish football.

“I’m free to trade. I would return to Brazilian football without a doubt. And had the opportunity, I would be very happy to end his career with one of the two (Corinthians or Flamengo). I’m 38 years old, the tank is still full,” revealed Vagner Love.

The striker was still sincere when saying that he currently feels greater affection for Corinthians: “Today I have more affection for Corinthians. Because? Because I won for Corinthians, I was champion there, and the two times I was free in the market, he hugged me. Flamengo also had his opportunity to repatriate me and he didn’t.”concluded the player.