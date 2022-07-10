“I have more affection”; Vagner Love reinforces the desire to return to acting in Brazil and reveals which Serie A giant he would like to play for

Player is free on the market after leaving Midtjylland, from Denmark and revealed that he has already received polls from Serie A teams in recent days

The ball market remains very heated in Brazilian football. With the transfer window close to being reopened for Brazilian teams, some teams such as Palmeiras, Flamengo and Corinthians have already anticipated and announced their reinforcements for the sequel to the season. Meanwhile, other teams continue to monitor some athletes to reinforce their squads in 2022.

And who can be a good alternative is striker Vagner Love. The medallion, who recently left Denmark’s Midtjylland, is without a club and would be a good market option. The veteran, who gave an interview to the Globoesporte program, the professional revealed that he has been receiving several calls from teams in Brazil. However, so far there have only been polls, but he warned that he is focused on returning to work in a team in the country this season.

“I am free for negotiations. I would return to Brazilian football without a doubt. There have been some polls, but nothing official”, revealed Vagner Love, who left Danish football’s Midtjylland. However, the striker revealed that he dreams of returning to Corinthians first and also spoke of the possibility of wearing the Mengão shirt again.

“If I had the opportunity, I would be very happy to end my career for one of the two. I am 38 years old, the tank is still full. Just put it on the field and you’ll see, I’m full of love to give. “Today I have more affection for Corinthians. Because? Because I won for Corinthians, I was champion there, and the two times I was free in the market, he hugged me. Flamengo also had his opportunity to repatriate me and he didn’t, perhaps by choice of the club”, commented Vagner Love

Vagner Love had great stints in Brazilian football throughout his career. There were two for Palmeiras, two for Corinthians and one for Flamengo. The athlete stated that he is inclined to play both in Alvinegro and in Rubro-Negro, but he does not rule out being the number 9 shirt of another team in the Serie A of the Brasileirão.