Matheus Pires gave the fans a frightOn the edge” after confirming diagnosis of the disease monkey pox. The news came out on the eve of the live final of the program and as the pedagogical coordinator had contact with Victor, one of the finalists, both did not attend the event that took place last Thursday (6th).

This Saturday (9), Matheus first appeared on social media after the contamination was announced. In the content, the former participant of the reality Globe poses for a click during a meal in a health unit. The young man even risks some faces and mouths, which indicates that the treatment has shown progress.

“Thank you so much for all the messages of affection and love. I’m still hospitalized and recovering”, he summarized in the post. “My case is one where I have to be all isolated. Because, you can see, by the marks (on the face) and there are some marks all over my body. But every day that passes I’m a little better. high to remain isolated, only in my little house”.

Finalist away

Victor was one of the five finalists who had contact with Matheus and had to be removed from the live final. The publicist also confirmed the information on his personal Instagram. “Given the confirmation, by the team itself, of the infection of Matheus for monkey pox, Victor will not participate for monkey pox, Victor will not participate in the live broadcast of the final of the reality show No Limite, of which he is a finalist”, he explained in a statement.