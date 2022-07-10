“I spoke to a source close to Landim”; Thiago Asmar adds ‘weight’ to Fla and excites fans on the web

Flamengo doesn’t stop moving the market and fans are dreaming of the good times again. The hiring of Everton Chives and Arturo Vidal promise to raise the technical level of the team led by Dorival Júnior. Since the arrival of the new coach, Nação Rubro-Negra saw the team recover the football that marked an era in recent years. After the 7-1 against Tolima in the Libertadores, which qualified the team for the quarterfinals, fans do not stop projecting the next clashes on the web.

Some other names are being aired to paint in this window in Mengão. the side Montiel and the steering wheel Wallace are just two examples of the most requested to wear the mantle. With the departure of Willian Arão, who will play in Turkey, a substitute that can increase the quality of the team is requested among the fans. If that was the order, the flamengo already has reasons to celebrate.

This is because, according to youtuber Thiago Asmar, from the Pilhado channel, Flamengo closed a deal to have midfielder Wendel, through a loan. The athlete comes to be, according to the communicator, the replacement of Willian Arão. Revealed by Fluminense, the athlete is coveted by the Gávea team for other seasons, now reaching the final negotiation to have the professional.

“Exclusive news, Wendel closed with Flamengo. I spoke to a source very close to President Rodolfo Landim and Wendel is closed with Flamengo, it should be announced soon. He scored in the final in Russia, he’s returning to Rio de Janeiro and Wendel is closed with Flamengo. He will be the immediate replacement for Willian Arão, who went to Fenerbahçe at the request of Jorge Jesus and Wendel is a Flamengo player”, says Thiago Asmar.

Earlier, the Globoesporte.com website reported that the negotiation between the parties was advanced, with only the Club’s response to Wendel’s requests missing. With the agreement with the player, now Flamengo negotiates the transfer with Zenit, owner of the athlete’s pass. Wendel studies the possibility of use FIFA resource which forces Russian teams to loan players, due to conflicts in Eastern Europe.