“I would be very happy”; Vagner Love expresses interest in playing for two Brazilian giants

Known in Brazilian football for his stints in Palmeiras, Corinthians and especially Flamengo, striker Vagner Love, 38, still plays professionally.

Since leaving Corinthians in 2020, the athlete has been out of the spotlight, playing in Kazakhstan, for Kairat. There, he scored 24 goals in 51 matches, helping the club win the Kazakhstan Cup.

However, still in 2021, the player terminated his contract with the club and settled with Midtjylland, where he played nine matches and scored one goal. And, with the end of the European season, Love, again, is free on the market and even doesn’t rule out a return to Brazil.

Vagner Love expresses desire to retire for Corinthians or Flamengo

In an interview with Globe SportsVagner Love spoke about the moment of his career and even with old age, ruled out retiring this season.

In addition, the ‘scorer of love’ commented on his desire to retire for Corinthians or Flamengo, teams that, by all indications, were the ones that most marked his career:

If I had the opportunity, I would be very happy to end my career for one of the two (Corinthians or Flamengo). I am 38 years old, the tank is still full. Just put it on the field and you’ll see, I’m full of love to give.

