Idol’s heirs: Fred’s name becomes routine in Fluminense fans | fluminense

The idol will retire, but his legacy will live on at Fluminense. Proof of this is that the names Fred and Frederico have gained many representatives in the tricolor crowd in recent years. There were not a few parents who decided to honor the number 9 shirt when christening their children. The ge gathered five of them to tell a little about this relationship between club, player and fans.
The idol’s ”heirs” are everywhere in the tricolor crowd. In common, their parents’ passion for Fred and Fluminense.
”Fred is an idol. Idolatry we don’t explain, we feel it. Since he arrived, he has made a point of having this post. Today Fred is the club’s patrimony”, summarized Romualdo Siqueira, father of Fred Peixoto Siqueira.
”For my generation, he is unquestionably the greatest idol”, stressed Filipe Arauco, Phil, father of Frederico Rafaeli Costa.
”Fred is the face of Fluminense, great, winner, that I always dreamed of and imagined one day to try. Fred is the personification of this Fluminense. This already shows his greatness within the history of the club” analyzed Diogo Calixto, father of Frederico Mendonça Calixto.
”He has identification, titles.. We feel represented on the field, who surrenders, goes body and soul, loses his head like we don’t lose when it’s not good, vibrates with us… It’s fantastic’ ‘, stressed Marcelo Colonezi, father of Frederico Stano Colonezi Chaves.
”Fred is an idol of a generation. I speak for myself. I can’t imagine Flo without Fred. This Saturday will be a very sad day for me. I’ve never seen an idol retire up close. I recently lost my father. He who brought this passion for the Flo, for Fred. The same passion I’m passing on to my son”, waxed Monike Lourinho, mother of Frederico Massal de Oliveira.
Fred says goodbye to Fluminense this Saturday, in the match against Ceará, at 19:00 (Brasília time), at Maracanã. SporTV and Premiere broadcast the match, with pre-match starting at 6pm. Shirt 9 has 199 goals in 381 games for Tricolor.
