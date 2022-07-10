In top-scoring year at Palmeiras, Rony targets Barcos and Love brands

It wasn’t just the bicycle goal against Cerro Porteño (PAR). Rony lives at Palmeiras, in 2022, a very good year in an aspect in which, even improvised as a striker since 2020, he had not really shone: scoring goals in quantity.

The 18 goals scored by the number 10 so far this season, in 39 games, with just one semester completed, are a considerable mark — an average of 0.46 per game. With that number, he would be the team’s top scorer in seven of the 21 seasons already completed this century. In 2021, Ron scored 12 goals. In 2020, there were another 11.

With the current average of goals (0.46, the seventh best of the century), the math points to 12 more goals for Rony in the year, considering 68 the minimum number of matches that the team can play. The account has the remaining 23 rounds of Brazilian, the round of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, against São Paulo, and the two games against Atlético-MG for the quarterfinals of the Libertadores.

At this rate, Rony would finish the year with 30 goals and become second on the top scorers list per season since 2001.

Scorer of Love and #Tamojunto

Forward Vagner Love tries to escape the mark in a match between Palmeiras and Guarani, for the 2004 Paulista Championship Image: Eduardo Knapp/Folhapress

The first to be beaten by Ron is 2003’s Vagner Love, who scored 21 goals that season. It is important to emphasize the year, because in 2004, Love scored 28 goals.

The mark of the Artilheiro do Amor in Palmeiras is the same as Hernán Barcos in his only year with the club.

Although he even tried to use the hashtag #Tamoxunto in a marketing campaign created by the agency that took care of his image at the time, Barcos left Palmeiras for Grêmio at the end of 2012. According to his agent, the move was intended not to “lose visibility”. in Serie B, which Palmeiras played in 2013.

Another who will also be overtaken by Ron at the current rate is Keirrison. The striker revealed in Coritiba passed like a comet by Palmeiras. There were 24 balls in the net in six months of 2009, with an excellent average of 0.68 goals/game.

K9, as he became known, was sidelined by Vanderlei Luxemburgo in June 2009 after being sold to Barcelona. The striker would only go to the Catalan club the following year, but the coach did not like to hear about the negotiation only through the press. For the gesture, Luxa was fired for insubordination by then president Luiz Gonzaga Belluzzo.

The player who scored the most goals for Palmeiras in a season in the 21st century was Alex Mineiro. The striker also only stayed at Palmeiras for one year, in 2008. Making a team with Valdivia, the former Athletico-PR player scored an impressive 37 goals in the season in which the team won the Campeonato Paulista.

Competition increases from the 18th

Flaco López, Palmeiras player, training at the Football Academy Image: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras

Ron’s best moment coincides with the arrival of two strong competitors in the sector. On July 18, Merentiel and Flaco López, new signings, will be regularized to play for the club due to the opening of the Brazilian transfer window.

Unlike Ron, they are both center forwards by trade. Merentiel’s characteristics, by the way, are similar to those of shirt 10: playing at speed, attacking empty spaces in depth. Flaco is already a mobile center forward in the sense of preparing plays, as he leaves the area a lot and knows how to play with his back to the goal, making pivot.

But even if one of them becomes a starter in the role of shirt 9, with Rony being moved to the right or left wing, shirt 10 will not leave the team. Who guarantees is none other than coach Abel Ferreira.

After the victory over Cerro, Rony was asked about the releases of Merentiel and López, who could take advantage of him in a dispute for position. Awkwardly, he passed the ball to Abel, who didn’t hesitate.

“You can tell him you have your place. No one can take your place away,” Abel told him, slapping him hard on the left shoulder.

Palmeiras’ top scorers per season in the 21st century

2022 – Rony – 18 goals in 39 games (Average 0.46)

2001 – Lopes – 20 G in 48 J (0.41)

2002 – Maple – 16 G at 46 J (0.35)

2003 – Vagner Love – 21 G at 32 J (0.65)

2004 – Vagner Love – 28 G at 32 J (0.87)

2005 – Marcinho – 17 G in 39 J (0.43)

2006 – Edmundo 19 G at 55 J (0.34)

2007 – Edmundo – 16 G in 34 J (0.47)

2008 – Alex Mineiro – 37 G at 63 J (0.58)

2009 – Keirrison – 24 G at 35 J (0.68)

2010 – Robert – 14 G at 29 J (0.48)

2011 – Kleber – 17 G in (0.37)

2012 – Boats – 28 G at 55 J (0.50)

2013 – Leandro – 19 G in 42 J (0.45)

2014 – Henrique Dourado – 18 G in 39 J (0.46)

2015 – Dudu – 16 G at 56 J (0.28)

2016 – Gabriel Jesus – 21 G at 48 J (0.43)

2017 – William – 17 G at 53 J (0.43)

2018 – Borja – 20 G at 44 J (0.44)

2019 – Scarpa/ Dudu – 13 G in 47/ 65 (0.27/ 0.2)

2020 – Luiz Adriano – 20 G at 56 J (0.35)

2021 – Raphael Veiga – 20 G at 34 J (0.58)