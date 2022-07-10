IPCA should have deflation in July because of the ICMS cut, economists assess – 07/09/2022

Official inflation accelerated again in June. The IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index) rose from a high of 0.47% in May to 0.67% in the last month, the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) reported yesterday. For July, economists forecast a truce, with a deflation of up to 1%, driven by the entry into force of the ICMS ceiling on fuel, energy and telecommunications.

The measure has already started to be reflected in ethanol (-6.41%), gasoline (-0.72%) and electric energy (-1.07%), although the June IPCA has captured a few days of lower tax , and only in São Paulo and Goiás. As the tax cut will have a greater influence on the July reading, as it extends to more states and more days, this month deflation is expected close to 1% by Itaú Unibanco, 0.82% by Garde Asset and 0.51% by LCA Consultants. “It depends on the speed of the transfer of fuel”, evaluated economist Luís Menon, from Garde Asset.

In July, inflation should be heavily impacted by the drop in ICMS, but it leaves doubts ahead, with pressure on the exchange rate and the possibility of fuel readjustments until the end of the year, warned the chief economist of MB Associados, Sérgio Vale . “It’s a short-term help, at the expense of a significant fiscal worsening and worsening inflation next year,” he said. “We are heading towards an IPCA close to 8.0% in 2022, but with 5.4% next year, above the ceiling of the target.”

Despite the tax relief, there is a risk arising from the “PEC Kamikaze”, whose vote in the Chamber is scheduled for next week. “At the beginning of the year, when we had the increase in Auxílio Brasil to R$ 400, we saw clearly that this boosted inflation. Now, these measures are also a risk”, explained the chief economist at ARX Investimentos, Elisa Machado, who calculates a contribution of 0.5 percentage point of the PEC to the IPCA for 2022 and 2023, already incorporated into its projections, of 7.30% in 2022 and 5.24% in 2023.

Ten months above 10%

The accumulated IPCA in 12 months rose to 11.89% in June and is already at the double-digit level for the tenth consecutive month. The last time the index persisted for so long above 10% was nearly 20 years ago, in 2003.

The information is from the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.