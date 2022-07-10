is 5G bad for your health? Check out the curiosities

The long-awaited 5G signal arrived in Brazil last Wednesday (6). According to information from the counselor and vice president of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), Moisés Moreira, the signal was released in Brasília at this first moment. Check out some myths and truths on the subject and find out if 5G is bad for your health.

Is 5G signal bad for your health?

One of the most sought after myths about the novelty is whether 5G is bad for health. Although there is radiation emitted by the antennas of the new connection band, this is not true. Although the word “radiation” can cause discomfort, the truth is that it is not harmful to living beings on the planet.

The amount of radiation emitted by 5G is insufficient to generate any kind of organic alteration in the human body. So don’t worry if that’s your concern.

Will 4G stop working?

Not. The 4G signal band will not cease to exist anytime soon, not least because it will still take a few years for most devices to operate on 5G. In addition, the type of antenna for the novelty will be different from the current ones.

Then you will continue using 4G without any problems, just as with the transition from 3G to the current model.

When will 5G arrive for the rest of Brazil?

According to Moreira, the next capitals to have the technology released will be Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre and São Paulo, with no date set for now. The information was also disclosed by Agência Brasil.

Originally, the 5G auction notice, held in November last year, provided that all capitals should be served by 5G telephony until July 31. However, problems with chip shortages and delays in the production and importation of electronic equipment related to the Covid-19 pandemic caused schedule delays.

In practice, 5G is a new internet signal band. This means that users will be able to send and receive information through this type of signal, which still does not have much traffic. For this reason, 5G will have a much higher speed than any other type of internet and will make great advances possible.

What will the 5G signal allow?

The great thing about 5G is in the increase in connection speed, which allows you to explore several new digital possibilities.

To give you an idea, travel apps (such as Uber and 99) were only possible after the launch of 4G. With the 3G band it was not possible to make this type of application viable. At the time, the phase was called Industry 4.0.

With 5G, self-driving cars will take to the streets more easily, it will be possible to increase the capacity of videos and streaming platforms. New electronic devices will gain unusual functions and more equipment will become evident. Internet calls should become the most common mode of conversation, and video calls will be better.