Is it possible to withdraw up to BRL 4,500 through Caixa in a few clicks? Look here!

Created during the pandemic, the Caixa Tem application began to offer various services to the population. Among them, access to credit through the Digital Microcredit Simplification Program for Entrepreneurs (Digital SIM). It is aimed at individual business owners and Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEI).

Despite the same purpose, which is to start or expand a business, there are some differences between the actions. In case of loan for individuals Caixa Tem, the amount released varies between R$ 300 and R$ 1 thousand. The term to pay is 24 months and the interest rate applied starts at 1.95% per month. The request happens within the application itself.

in relation to Caixa Tem loan for MEI, the maximum amount borrowed is higher, and can reach R$ 3 thousand. The payment term is also 24 months, however, interest rates are higher, from 1.99% per month. The request is made, for the time being, in person at Caixa branches.

In both cases, hiring requests are accepted by those who are negativethat is, with restrictions in the CPF and with the dirty name in the SPC or Serasa.

What is the Caixa loan of up to BRL 4,500?

Provisional Measure 1107/22 is currently being processed in the National Congress, which proposes an increase in Current loan limits Caixa has via Digital SIM. The forecast is to increase the value of credit for individuals to up to R$1,500 and for MEIs by up to R$4,500.

In its last move, the provisional measure was approved in the Chamber of Deputies. Now, it must go through a vote and evaluation by the Federal Senate. Once all the processing steps are completed, the loan amount will be increased and millions of people will be able to request a greater volume of resources through SIM Digital.