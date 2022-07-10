Is the country ready for low costs?

Several recent changes in Brazilian legislation sought to attract new airlines to Brazil and increase competition. From the opening for companies with 100% foreign capital to operate within the country to the easing of rules for new companies to fly here, the sector has undergone a series of changes in recent years.

Among the main novelties is the arrival of low cost companies, which offer lower prices to customers. This occurred from flexibilizations that expanded the freedom of action and the observance of international standards, such as the recently approved MP do Voo Simples.

However, is the country prepared to receive this type of company that offers cheaper flights?

cultural issue

According to experts consulted by the UOL, one of the main obstacles to the acceptance of these companies may be the cultural issue. There is a consensus that there is a market for the expansion of the aviation sector, but Brazilians are not used to the type of service provided by low-cost airlines, and may confuse it with the type of flight performed by companies in the traditional model.

To make the price of the ticket cheaper, companies of this type sell as much ancillary income as possible in addition to the ticket itself, such as baggage check, seat booking, face-to-face check-in, among others. With that, the value of the ticket is actually lower, and the “penduricalhos” increase the revenue of the companies.

For Neil Montgomery, a lawyer specializing in aeronautical law and founder of the Montgomery e Associados office, companies have been working to better explain to the public how the model works.

This includes investing in marketing campaigns on social networks where companies show how the model actually works, distancing their image from traditional models.

The Brazilian passenger expects a first class trip paying as little as possible. The entry of low cost and ultra low costs will still have to go through a cultural adaptation [quanto aos viajantes]because what they literally do is take the passenger from point A to point B at the lowest possible price, with no extras

Neil Montgomery, attorney

country is ready

Francisco Lalinde, operational director of low cost Colombian Viva Air, says that Brazil and the entire region has the capacity to receive this transport model. “The Latin American market, as a whole, is prepared to receive low cost and ultra low cost companies. Therefore, we always work with the importance of planning so that the trip is really low cost”, says the executive.

The company, which started operations in Brazil in June 2022, invests to explain to passengers how the low-cost model works, so different from traditional companies. “It’s a matter of communication and education to understand the model and be able to obtain the maximum possible advantages from it. We offer a menu of products. The basic dish is the ticket and the backpack, and the other items you can choose according to what you want. you need for your trip”, says Lalinde.

The executive continues: “As with food, services are more expensive at the airport than at home. Buying luggage online, in advance, offers a 40% discount, for example. At the airport, this does not happen. passenger, planning the trip well, makes it, in fact, low cost”.

space to grow

Ricardo Fenelon Jr., a lawyer specializing in aeronautical law and former director of Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency), also understands that Brazil is prepared for these companies, but there are still challenges to be faced.

I understand that, yes, the passenger is obviously prepared to have a company that is more aggressive in fares, offering lower costs

Ricardo Fenelon Jr., former director of Anac

Brazil still has an enormous capacity for growth in the air sector, both due to its territorial space and the number of people who still do not fly.

“When we compare the number of inhabitants and people who fly in the United States and Brazil, the size of the growth potential for the sector here is visible. The space to increase the number of people flying is very significant, and that, obviously , depends on cheaper fares so that more people have access to air transport”, declares Fenelon.

According to the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), only 10.2% of trips made in 2021 in the country were made by plane. In the same period, about 57.2% were in a private or company car and 12.5% ​​in regular buses, for example.

“The issue is the challenge that currently exists for these companies to operate in Brazil. Despite the regulatory bodies being very attentive to this and working to increase competition in the country, we, unfortunately, still have very relevant structural costs”, says the lawyer.

Among these costs, highlights Fenelon, are high fuel prices, the high rate of judicialization and legal uncertainty in the country. “These companies have not yet come to Brazil precisely because of these structural costs”, says the specialist.

Low cost in Brazil

The first foreign low-cost flight in Brazil took place in 2018, with the arrival of Sky Airline after its reformulation in the Chilean market. One of the factors that would have made the country more attractive was the end of free baggage check, approved the previous year.

Currently, there are four companies in the field operating mostly here:

Flybondi (Argentina

JetSmart (Chile)

Sky Airline (Chile)

Viva Air (Colombia)

The service provided by them has some fundamental differences compared to other traditional model companies. Among them are, for the most part, the largest number of people on board and less legroom, the ban on taking bags on board without paying (only one backpack is usually allowed), and charging for any service other than the ticket itself, such as seat assignment, dispatch, check-in and food.

Avian and Norwegian would still come to Brazil in recent years, but both companies gave up after internal reformulations in their controlling groups.

Advantages and disadvantages of the model

Lawyer Larissa Paganelli, a specialist in aeronautical law at Montgomery e Associados, lists the main attractions and disadvantages of the low-cost model for Brazil:

attractions

Brazilian still travels a lot

Brazilian air network is huge and still little explored – Brazil is a country of continental dimensions and with few airlines operating.

Regional aviation potential and recent incentive to improve more peripheral airports, which tend to have cheaper fares

Well-defined student and industrial centers and also with little explored routes to such regions

Disadvantages