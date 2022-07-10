Isadora catches Joaquim in an intimate moment with an unexpected character in Beyond the Illusion: “Crápula!”

Advertising Could not load ad

Beyond the Illusion enters its second and final phase. And not to lose the habit, the column reveals everything that will happen in the next chapters of the soap opera by Alessandra Poggi.

In scenes that are scheduled to air from next week on Beyond the Illusion, Isadora (Larissa Manoela) will witness Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita) kissing Iolanda (Duda Brack). “Don’t do that, for God’s sake! If you catch Joaquim, he can lose his mind and go crazy! Come with me, let’s talk somewhere else, please!” will say Davi (Rafa Vitti) preventing the dressmaker from catching her unfaithful husband.

“Let me go! I’m not going anywhere with you. It’s another liar! My God! I’m surrounded by cynical people!”, will end Isadora fleeing to her family’s farm. Because of this, Dorinha will ask for the annulment of her relationship with Úrsula’s son (Bárbara Paz).

Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita) and Isadora (Larissa Manoela) in Beyond the Illusion

Beyond Illusion is created and written by Alessandra Poggi, with artistic direction by Luiz Henrique Rios. The work is written with Adriana Chevalier, Letícia Mey, Flávio Marinho and Rita Lemgruber. The general direction of Luís Felipe Sá and direction of Tande Bressane, Jeferson De and Joana Clark. The production is by Mauricio Quaresma and the genre direction is by José Luiz Villamarim.

